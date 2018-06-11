America's Got Talent winner Neal Boyd dead at 42 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'America's Got Talent' winner Neal Boyd dead at 42

Posted: Updated: Jun 11, 2018 8:08 AM
Recording artist and "Americas Got Talent" winner Neal E. Boyd performs at The Beacon Theatre on July 9, 2009 in New York City. Recording artist and "Americas Got Talent" winner Neal E. Boyd performs at The Beacon Theatre on July 9, 2009 in New York City.
By Associated Press

Neal Boyd, an opera singer who won NBC's "America's Got Talent" and dabbled in Missouri politics, has died.

Scott County Coroner Scott Amick says Boyd died around 6 p.m. Sunday at his mother's house in Sikeston. He was 42.

Amick says Boyd had a number of medical problems, including heart failure, kidney failure and liver problems. He was seriously injured in a car crash in 2017.

Boyd won the network TV show and its $1 million prize in 2008. He released the album "My American Dream" in 2009, and performed at the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida.

Boyd also ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for a southeast Missouri House of Representatives seat, losing in the general election in 2012 and in the primary in 2014.

