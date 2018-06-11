‘The Price of Duty’ First Look: See How Real-Life Detectives Deal With the Stress of Solving Tough Cases

You’ve seen how tough criminal cases affect the victims, but what about the detectives tasked with solving them?

That’s the question posed by Oxygen’s new series, The Price of Duty, premiering Monday night. The show follows dedicated detectives across the country as they recall their most complex cases and how their work impacted their personal lives. Adding color to the stories will be the detectives' families, the victims’ families and other law enforcement involved. Think of this as the real-life Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and these law enforcement officers as the real-life Olivia Bensons.

The Price of Duty promises to go where no true-crime show has gone before, granting unprecedented access to the people who worked on some of the most infamous cases in America, including the Erie, Pennsylvania, “Pizza Bomber,” which was also the focus of the Netflix documentary, Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist .

Check out the chilling trailer here:

Episode one features Daron Wyatt, a detective in Orange County, California, tasked with solving a mysterious murder in order to bring closure to a young victim’s family.

The Price of Duty premieres Monday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET on Oxygen.

