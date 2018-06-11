‘The Price of Duty’ First Look: See How Real-Life Detectives Dea - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

‘The Price of Duty’ First Look: See How Real-Life Detectives Deal With the Stress of Solving Tough Cases

Posted: Updated:
By Brice Sander, ET Online

You’ve seen how tough criminal cases affect the victims, but what about the detectives tasked with solving them?

That’s the question posed by Oxygen’s new series, The Price of Duty, premiering Monday night. The show follows dedicated detectives across the country as they recall their most complex cases and how their work impacted their personal lives. Adding color to the stories will be the detectives' families, the victims’ families and other law enforcement involved. Think of this as the real-life Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and these law enforcement officers as the real-life Olivia Bensons.

The Price of Duty promises to go where no true-crime show has gone before, granting unprecedented access to the people who worked on some of the most infamous cases in America, including the Erie, Pennsylvania, “Pizza Bomber,” which was also the focus of the Netflix documentary, Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist .

Check out the chilling trailer here:

Episode one features Daron Wyatt, a detective in Orange County, California, tasked with solving a mysterious murder in order to bring closure to a young victim’s family.

The Price of Duty premieres Monday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET on Oxygen.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Final Appeal’ Trailer: Former NFL Star Brian Banks Is Here to Help Uncover the Truth (Exclusive)

‘Abuse of Power’ First Look: Lauren Sivan Pulls Back the Curtain on ‘Master Manipulators’ (Exclusive)

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Brush fire shuts down southbound I-5 in San Ysidro

    Brush fire shuts down southbound I-5 in San Ysidro

    Monday, June 11 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-06-11 15:52:12 GMT

    A fire broke out early Monday morning near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the South Bay, prompting firefighters and highway patrol officers to shut down all southbound lanes just a little north of the U.S.-Mexico border for about two hours, authorities said.

     

    A fire broke out early Monday morning near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the South Bay, prompting firefighters and highway patrol officers to shut down all southbound lanes just a little north of the U.S.-Mexico border for about two hours, authorities said.

     

  • Richard takes no-hit try into 7th, Padres beat Marlins 3-1

    Richard takes no-hit try into 7th, Padres beat Marlins 3-1

    Monday, June 11 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-06-11 15:27:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.
    Clayton Richard became the latest pitcher to flirt with the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres' history, losing his bid with two outs in the seventh inning during a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins. 
    Clayton Richard became the latest pitcher to flirt with the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres' history, losing his bid with two outs in the seventh inning during a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins. 

  • Woman slams SUV into cars, trees, and a house in Bay Park

    Woman slams SUV into cars, trees, and a house in Bay Park

    Monday, June 11 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-11 15:21:56 GMT

    A neighborhood gets a jarring wake-up call Monday morning after an SUV crashed into parked cars, slammed into trees and hit a house in Bay Park.

     

    A neighborhood gets a jarring wake-up call Monday morning after an SUV crashed into parked cars, slammed into trees and hit a house in Bay Park.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.