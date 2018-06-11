Woman slams SUV into cars, trees, and a house in Bay Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A neighborhood gets a jarring wake-up call Monday morning after an SUV crashed into parked cars, slammed into trees and hit a house in Bay Park.



The crash happened just before midnight on Denver Street, near Milton Street, according to San Diego police.



According to witnesses, the 20-year-old driver came barreling down the street and hit a half dozen parked car, two trees and a house before coming to rest on a tree and getting stuck.



Neighbors say they had to keep her from running away until officers arrived on scene.



"She was going too fast and hit the dip and lost control of the car, hit one Toyota and then hit every car going down the street," Lori Carpenter said.



The woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.



The incident is under investigation.



This is a developing story. Refresh this page for further updates.