Woman slams SUV into cars, trees, and a house in Bay Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman slams SUV into cars, trees, and a house in Bay Park

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Amanda Shotsky, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A neighborhood gets a jarring wake-up call Monday morning after an SUV crashed into parked cars, slammed into trees and hit a house in Bay Park.

The crash happened just before midnight on Denver Street, near Milton Street, according to San Diego police.

According to witnesses, the 20-year-old driver came barreling down the street and hit a half dozen parked car, two trees and a house before coming to rest on a tree and getting stuck.

Neighbors say they had to keep her from running away until officers arrived on scene.

"She was going too fast and hit the dip and lost control of the car, hit one Toyota and then hit every car going down the street," Lori Carpenter said.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for further updates.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Brush fire shuts down southbound I-5 in San Ysidro

    Brush fire shuts down southbound I-5 in San Ysidro

    Monday, June 11 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-06-11 15:52:12 GMT

    A fire broke out early Monday morning near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the South Bay, prompting firefighters and highway patrol officers to shut down all southbound lanes just a little north of the U.S.-Mexico border for about two hours, authorities said.

     

    A fire broke out early Monday morning near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the South Bay, prompting firefighters and highway patrol officers to shut down all southbound lanes just a little north of the U.S.-Mexico border for about two hours, authorities said.

     

  • Richard takes no-hit try into 7th, Padres beat Marlins 3-1

    Richard takes no-hit try into 7th, Padres beat Marlins 3-1

    Monday, June 11 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-06-11 15:27:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.
    Clayton Richard became the latest pitcher to flirt with the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres' history, losing his bid with two outs in the seventh inning during a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins. 
    Clayton Richard became the latest pitcher to flirt with the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres' history, losing his bid with two outs in the seventh inning during a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins. 

  • Woman slams SUV into cars, trees, and a house in Bay Park

    Woman slams SUV into cars, trees, and a house in Bay Park

    Monday, June 11 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-11 15:21:56 GMT

    A neighborhood gets a jarring wake-up call Monday morning after an SUV crashed into parked cars, slammed into trees and hit a house in Bay Park.

     

    A neighborhood gets a jarring wake-up call Monday morning after an SUV crashed into parked cars, slammed into trees and hit a house in Bay Park.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.