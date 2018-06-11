Tyson Food Inc. to recall 3,120 pounds of breaded chicken for pl - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tyson Food Inc. to recall 3,120 pounds of breaded chicken for plastic contamination

The activist group Mercy for Animals says it has video footage that shows widespread mistreatment of chicken's at Tyson's plant in Carthage, Miss. The activist group Mercy for Animals says it has video footage that shows widespread mistreatment of chicken's at Tyson's plant in Carthage, Miss.
By Lilly Price, USA TODAY

Tyson Food Inc. is recalling over 3,000 pounds of frozen breaded chicken due to possible contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The company, one of the world's largest chicken processors, informed FSIS Friday the breading of the frozen, uncooked chicken tenders may have been contaminated with foreign material in the form of blue and clear soft plastic. FSIS classified the health risk as "low."

The 260 possibly-contaminated packages were only sent to food service establishments, not retail grocery stores, according to FSIS. Packages with the code "P-746' are subject to recall.

"Tyson Foods has identified and is working with affected foodservice customers to retrieve and/or remove all recalled products initially shipped to California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Michigan and Minnesota," said Worth Sparkman, senior manager for external communications for Tyson Foods Inc., in a statement.

There are no known reports of sickness or injury due to the possible contamination. FSIS advises to throw the chicken tenders away.

