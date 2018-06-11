Beyonce and JAY-Z Share NSFW Pics From Their Most Intimate Momen - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Beyonce and JAY-Z Share NSFW ?Intimate Moments From ?Their? 'On the Run II' Tour Book: Pics

Posted: Updated: Jun 11, 2018 12:11 PM
By Desiree Murphy, ET Online

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are giving fans a peek inside their most intimate moments together.

In new photos from their officialOn the Run II tour book, the power couple pose nude and showcase their love in a way they've never publicly done before, as seen in pics shared by fans who purchased the publication.

In one of the steamy snaps, Beyoncé, wearing only a yellow thong, reads the newspaper in bed while JAY-Z smokes a cigar.

Another photo snapped from bed features what appears to be a fully-naked Beyoncé cuddled up close to her husband.

The "Drunk in Love" singer also posed for a solo shot, showing off her voluptuous booty at the beach.

The couple, who share three children, 6-year-old Blue Ivy and 11-month-old twins Sir and Rumi, have been sharing plenty of pics and videos from their private world during their On the Run II tour, which kicked off last week in Cardiff, Wales.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z first put fans in frenzy when they seemingly shared pics of their twins during the concert. ET learned, however, that the babies in question were not actually Rumi and Sir. But in additional footage from the same show, the real Carter twins were featured in a video from what appears to be an intimate vow renewal ceremony.

Hear more (and see the pics!) in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Did Beyonce and Jay Z Renew Their Vows? See the Romantic Video

Beyonce and JAY-Z Show Off Twins in Epic 'On the Run II' Concert Footage

Chloe x Halle Tease 'Incredibly Epic' 'On the Run II' Tour With Beyonce & Jay-Z (Exclusive)

 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Taste of Little Italy: Foodie event of the summer!

    Taste of Little Italy: Foodie event of the summer!

    Monday, June 11 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-11 20:32:57 GMT

    Nearly 40 Little Italy restaurants will open their doors for the foodie event of the summer.

     

    Nearly 40 Little Italy restaurants will open their doors for the foodie event of the summer.

     

  • 'The Modern Man' fashion event in San Diego

    'The Modern Man' fashion event in San Diego

    Monday, June 11 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-11 20:30:54 GMT

    'The Modern Man' takes place on Tuesday June 19th from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Andaz Hotel in downtown San Diego.

     

    'The Modern Man' takes place on Tuesday June 19th from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Andaz Hotel in downtown San Diego.

     

  • San Diego Promise: Free tuition program for community colleges expanding

    San Diego Promise: Free tuition program for community colleges expanding

    Monday, June 11 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:24:09 GMT

    More first-year community college students will now benefit from a local free tuition program. On Monday, local officials announced the expansion of San Diego Promise which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college. 

     

    More first-year community college students will now benefit from a local free tuition program. On Monday, local officials announced the expansion of San Diego Promise which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.