Dwayne Johnson Feeds Girlfriend Lauren Hashian While She Breastf - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dwayne Johnson Feeds Girlfriend Lauren Hashian While She Breastfeeds Their Daughter Tia

By Paige Gawley, ET Online

Dwayne Johnson is the sweetest dad!

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram Sunday to share a precious snap of girlfriend Lauren Hashian breastfeeding their daughter, one-month-old Tia. While Hashian is busy feeding Tia, Johnson is seen feeding the new mom.

"I’ll handle this business. Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I’m feedin’ mama her dinner. My pleasure," he wrote in the photo of himself kneeling in front of his girls. "So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things. Just landed and good to get all my girls settled in." 

He continued: "Now, I gotta go satisfy my own appetite. Iron Paradise, here I  come. #EveryoneGetsFed  #DaddysGottaGoToWork #ChivalryIsToughOnTheKnees."

On Mother's Day the dad-of-three -- who shares 2-year-old Jasmine with Hashian and 16-year-old Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia — expressed his love and admiration for Hashian.

"I’m in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis," Johnson wrote alongside a snap of Hashian and their two daughters in bed together. "Here’s a fun small recap: Having a two and half year old and a newborn attached and clinging to her 24/7. Managing the wonderfully fun, Terrible 2’s with Jazzy. The 'Hi, I need to eat every 3hrs and preferably from your boob'… with Baby Tia. Managing multiple family properties. Managing an ever growing staff of family employees across the country. Picking up the ENTIRE FAMILY, STAFF AND DOG and moving to multiple locations AROUND THE WORLD, throughout the year because of my filming and production schedule. All while continuing to build an amazing career as a music and song writer/producer."

Johnson continued: "And here’s the best part and the thing I’m most proud of… Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet."

Here's more on when the couple welcomed baby Tia:

