Wendy's had a savage response to the IHOb name change - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wendy's had a savage response to the IHOb name change

Posted: Updated: Jun 11, 2018 12:14 PM
By Andrew Weil
Video

After days of speculation, IHOP revealed Monday the "b" in it's (temporary) name change to "IHOb" stands for burgers.

The move from International House of Pancakes to International House of burgers is part of a campaign to promote their new lineup of burgers.

Naturally other restaurant chains had some thoughts to share on social media about the "IHOb" announcement.

When asked by a Twitter user about IHOb, Wendy's tweeted that it's "not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard."

IHOb then chimed in saying they don't have any beef with Wendy's and "just want to share our beef with the world."

Whataburger, Waffle House, Denny's, Red Robin and A&W were among the other restaurants who sent out their own not-so-subtle responses.

