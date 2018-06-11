Wendy's had a savage response to the IHOb name change

After days of speculation, IHOP revealed Monday the "b" in it's (temporary) name change to "IHOb" stands for burgers.
The move from International House of Pancakes to International House of burgers is part of a campaign to promote their new lineup of burgers.
Naturally other restaurant chains had some thoughts to share on social media about the "IHOb" announcement.
When asked by a Twitter user about IHOb, Wendy's tweeted that it's "not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard."
IHOb then chimed in saying they don't have any beef with Wendy's and "just want to share our beef with the world."
Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard.— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018
We don’t want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world— IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018
Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018
Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better.
Whataburger, Waffle House, Denny's, Red Robin and A&W were among the other restaurants who sent out their own not-so-subtle responses.
??: Grandpa, do you remember the Great Burger Wars?— Denny's (@DennysDiner) June 11, 2018
??: lol no I was chillin drinkin milkshakes and trying to make sense of Westworld
As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018
We’re as serious about pancakes as @IHOb is about burgers https://t.co/IQ7J2TX47T— Red Robin (@redrobinburgers) June 11, 2018
No worries here...— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) June 11, 2018
Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn— A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018
When we heard about @IHOb's rebrand pic.twitter.com/TG2x7Dwvvb— Bad Daddy's Burger Bar (@BadDaddysBurger) June 11, 2018
