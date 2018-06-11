Air Force fugitive missing for 35 years found living in California

'The Modern Man' takes place on Tuesday June 19th from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Andaz Hotel in downtown San Diego.
More first-year community college students will now benefit from a local free tuition program. On Monday, local officials announced the expansion of San Diego Promise which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college.
A 20-year-old woman is behind bars Monday morning and accused of crashing into a half-dozen vehicles, two trees and a home while allegedly drunken driving in San Diego's Bay Park neighborhood, police said.
Temperatures rise through Wednesday, as high pressure strengthens. A low developing over the West Coast will bring cooling through the coming weekend.
A fire broke out early Monday morning near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the South Bay, prompting firefighters and highway patrol officers to shut down all southbound lanes just a little north of the U.S.-Mexico border for about two hours, authorities said.
El Cajon CHP officers are dealing with an on-and-off problem that started at the beginning of the year. Pieces of concrete have appeared in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 and appear to be purposely placed there.
The Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant parents and children has recently sparked outrage. At least hundred people gathered outside the Otay Mesa Detention Center on Sunday to condemn the controversial practice.
Last week, two high-profile celebrities took their own lives: designer Kate Spade and chef and TV star Anthony Bourdain. Now a local restaurant is trying to raise awareness about the struggles some people go through with a special fundraiser.