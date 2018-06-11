U.S. Air Force fugitive missing for 35 years found living in Cal - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Air Force fugitive missing for 35 years found living in California

Posted: Updated: Jun 11, 2018 12:02 PM
Capt. William Howard Hughes, Jr. was formally declared a deserter by the Air Force Dec. 9, 1983. He was apprehended June 6, 2018. Capt. William Howard Hughes, Jr. was formally declared a deserter by the Air Force Dec. 9, 1983. He was apprehended June 6, 2018.
By Associated Press

An Air Force officer with top security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades, authorities said.

William Howard Hughes Jr. was apprehended at his home after a fraud investigation, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations said in a statement.

He told authorities after his capture Wednesday that he was depressed about being in the Air Force and decided to leave, saying he created a fake identity and lived in California since he vanished in 1983.

Hughes was charged with desertion and is being held at Travis Air Force Base in California. He could face up to five years of confinement, forfeiture of all pay and dishonorable discharge from the Air Force.

He had been involved in classified planning and analysis of NATO's control, command and communications surveillance systems during the Cold War. He specialized in radar surveillance.

Hughes, a captain at Kirtland Air Force Base, was 33 and single when he vanished, according to news reports from the time of his disappearance. He was last seen withdrawing more than $28,000 in Albuquerque in summer 1983 after returning from a two-week vacation in Europe.

He had just completed a stint in the Netherlands, where he worked with NATO officers on the Airborne Warning and Control electronic surveillance aircraft. He was supposed to be back in Albuquerque by August 1983.

An Office of Special Investigations spokeswoman told the Albuquerque Journal that there's no indication Hughes was involved with the Soviet Union or that any classified information was leaked.

It's unclear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Several other fugitives are on the Air Force's wanted list, including others who have been on the run since the 1980s for various reasons that stem from drug charges to security issues.

Last year, investigators caught a fugitive in Florida who had been living under another identity since 1972.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Taste of Little Italy: Foodie event of the summer!

    Taste of Little Italy: Foodie event of the summer!

    Monday, June 11 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-11 20:32:57 GMT

    Nearly 40 Little Italy restaurants will open their doors for the foodie event of the summer.

     

    Nearly 40 Little Italy restaurants will open their doors for the foodie event of the summer.

     

  • 'The Modern Man' fashion event in San Diego

    'The Modern Man' fashion event in San Diego

    Monday, June 11 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-11 20:30:54 GMT

    'The Modern Man' takes place on Tuesday June 19th from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Andaz Hotel in downtown San Diego.

     

    'The Modern Man' takes place on Tuesday June 19th from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Andaz Hotel in downtown San Diego.

     

  • San Diego Promise: Free tuition program for community colleges expanding

    San Diego Promise: Free tuition program for community colleges expanding

    Monday, June 11 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:24:09 GMT

    More first-year community college students will now benefit from a local free tuition program. On Monday, local officials announced the expansion of San Diego Promise which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college. 

     

    More first-year community college students will now benefit from a local free tuition program. On Monday, local officials announced the expansion of San Diego Promise which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.