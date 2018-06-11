Former NBA star Dennis Rodman arrives in Singapore ahead of Trum - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman arrives in Singapore ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Video

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has arrived in Singapore, hours before President Donald Trump is set to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time.

Rodman emerged from the baggage claim area at Changi airport around midnight Monday. He told reporters he wasn't sure if he would meet Kim in Singapore.

Last week, Rodman said he would "give whatever support is needed" to his "friends" Trump and Kim.

White House officials have said Rodman will play no official role in the diplomatic negotiations. Trump said last week that Rodman had not been invited to the summit.

He is one of the few westerners to have met the North Korean leader on visits to the capital city Pyongyang.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Taste of Little Italy: Foodie event of the summer!

    Taste of Little Italy: Foodie event of the summer!

    Monday, June 11 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-11 20:32:57 GMT

    Nearly 40 Little Italy restaurants will open their doors for the foodie event of the summer.

     

    Nearly 40 Little Italy restaurants will open their doors for the foodie event of the summer.

     

  • 'The Modern Man' fashion event in San Diego

    'The Modern Man' fashion event in San Diego

    Monday, June 11 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-11 20:30:54 GMT

    'The Modern Man' takes place on Tuesday June 19th from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Andaz Hotel in downtown San Diego.

     

    'The Modern Man' takes place on Tuesday June 19th from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Andaz Hotel in downtown San Diego.

     

  • San Diego Promise: Free tuition program for community colleges expanding

    San Diego Promise: Free tuition program for community colleges expanding

    Monday, June 11 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:24:09 GMT

    More first-year community college students will now benefit from a local free tuition program. On Monday, local officials announced the expansion of San Diego Promise which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college. 

     

    More first-year community college students will now benefit from a local free tuition program. On Monday, local officials announced the expansion of San Diego Promise which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.