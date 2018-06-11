Woman arrested for transporting children in dog kennels - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman arrested for transporting children in dog kennels

Posted: Updated:

NEWS 8 (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a woman has been charged with transporting two young children in pet kennels inside her vehicle.

News outlets report 62-year-old Leimome Cheeks was charged with two counts of child endangerment.

According to a Memphis police affidavit, Cheeks says there was no room inside her vehicle Saturday, so she told the children ages 7 and 8 to get inside the kennels.

There were no air conditioning vents in the back of the vehicle and the children told police they became hot. Temperatures in the area reached about 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius).

Cheeks was being held Sunday in the Shelby County Jail. Jail records didn't indicate whether Cheeks has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Taste of Little Italy: Foodie event of the summer!

    Taste of Little Italy: Foodie event of the summer!

    Monday, June 11 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-11 20:32:57 GMT

    Nearly 40 Little Italy restaurants will open their doors for the foodie event of the summer.

     

    Nearly 40 Little Italy restaurants will open their doors for the foodie event of the summer.

     

  • 'The Modern Man' fashion event in San Diego

    'The Modern Man' fashion event in San Diego

    Monday, June 11 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-11 20:30:54 GMT

    'The Modern Man' takes place on Tuesday June 19th from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Andaz Hotel in downtown San Diego.

     

    'The Modern Man' takes place on Tuesday June 19th from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Andaz Hotel in downtown San Diego.

     

  • San Diego Promise: Free tuition program for community colleges expanding

    San Diego Promise: Free tuition program for community colleges expanding

    Monday, June 11 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:24:09 GMT

    More first-year community college students will now benefit from a local free tuition program. On Monday, local officials announced the expansion of San Diego Promise which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college. 

     

    More first-year community college students will now benefit from a local free tuition program. On Monday, local officials announced the expansion of San Diego Promise which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.