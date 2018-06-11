‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 13 Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

It’s time to whoop it up once again!

OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson returns for her landmark 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County -- and from the looks of the trailer, she’s actually getting along with her co-stars! It’s been a rough few seasons for Vicki, who had falling out after falling out with her fellow ‘Wives, most notably Tamra Judge. In fact, before season 12’s emotional reunion, Tamra told ET she was ready to see a Vicki-free RHOC.

“If she could just go home, buh-bye, I'd be very happy about that,” Tamra confessed. “I want to be around a group of girls that, yeah, maybe we don’t agree on everything, and maybe we might argue about who knows what, but don’t try to destroy somebody’s life. Don’t say the things you say and do the things you do.”

So, it seems safe to say fans will see Tamra and Vicki work to rebuild their once-strong friendship this season, as well as returning co-stars Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd form a tight bond of their own. Both women’s divorce sagas will play out as part of season 13. Yes, that means we’ll see them start dating again.

But it’s not all fun times; like every season, it appears the dynamics of the group shift -- at one moment in the trailer, Tamra unleashes on Shannon! Check out the explosive sneak peek below. There’s lots of tears, some screaming, a little nudity, falls -- yes, more than one -- and a couple new faces:

Missing from the lineup this year are Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin and Peggy Sulahian, who all exited the series at the end of season 12. In their place are two new Housewives: Long Island transplant Gina Kirschenheiter and attorney turned part-time party planner Emily Simpson, whom RHOC fans might remember for working on a baby shower Tamra threw ahead of the birth of her granddaughter, Ava. Apparently, Emily and Tamra had a bit of a falling out after that event, so expect at least some drama on that front.

Both women promise to bring something different to the group, good and possibly bad.

"A lot of women don't have to work," Emily says in the trailer. "But when I throw the 'attorney thing' in there, like, no, girl. I'm not your typical housewife."



"I am Orange County until I open my mouth," Gina says in the preview, just before seemingly telling Shannon, "You sound stupid. I don't do stupid."

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Catch up ahead of the new season by tuning into The Real Housewives of Orange County: How They Got Here, airing Monday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

