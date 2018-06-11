Khloe Kardashian's Astrologer Predicts Baby True’s Life and Career

Khloe Kardashian is getting a peek into her daughter's future!

On her app Monday, the 33-year-old sat down with her astrologer, Susan Miller, to learn all about True's life and future career.

According to Miller, True will be a bookworm with a bit of wanderlust. The now one-month-old will grow up close to her parents, but may move away for college where she's likely to get advanced degrees.

Unusual people will flock to True, but Miller predicts she may get in some financial issues thanks to her attraction to powerful people. She'll be powerful herself, though, likely as a lawyer, writer, publisher, reporter, or documentary filmmaker. Whatever she does, True will not see failure as an option.

When it comes to her love life, the daughter of Khloe and Tristan Thompson will likely have a fairy-tale romance with an entertainer or politician.

Though True's future is all laid out, right now she's focused on photo shoots with her cousins, Stormi and Chicago, dressing up as a ballerina and using Snapchat filters.

Khloe, meanwhile, has been spending time in Cleveland since True's birth. She was recently spotted supporting Tristan Thompson at game three of the NBA finals, following the cheating scandal that broke just before True was born.

Her mom, Kris Jenner, exclusively told ET that she expects her daughter to return home to L.A. soon, though.

"She's great! Yeah! Really, really, really great. [Khloe is] loving being a mom," Jenner said last month. "She'll be back really soon."

