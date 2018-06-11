America's happiest seaside town: Ocean City, N.J. - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

America's happiest seaside town: Ocean City, N.J.

Posted: Updated: Jun 11, 2018 12:49 PM
No. 1: Ocean City, N.J. No. 1: Ocean City, N.J.
No. 10: Cannon Beach, Ore. No. 10: Cannon Beach, Ore.
By Ben Abramson, USA TODAY

"Happy seaside town" may sound redundant to many travelers. After all, people have been seeking out scenic spots by the water for as long as there have been people.

There was even a bestselling book, Blue Mind: The surprising science that shows how being near, in, on, or under water can make you happier, healthier, more connected, and better at what you do, that focused on the scientific evidence that being close to bodies of water promotes mental health and happiness.

Coastal Living ranks the best small waterfront communities for its annual "Happiest Seaside Town in America" issue, and for 2018, the happiest of them all is Ocean City, N.J.

Coastal Living calls out the classic Jersey Shore town for its "Residential Historic District full of Victorian bungalows and beach cottages making year-round life feel like an old-fashioned vacation."

Of course many of the aspects that make coastal towns great places to live also make them top spots to visit. See Coastal Living's top ten happiest seaside towns - not all of them by an ocean - in the slideshow above.


  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Taste of Little Italy: Foodie event of the summer!

    Taste of Little Italy: Foodie event of the summer!

    Monday, June 11 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-11 20:32:57 GMT

    Nearly 40 Little Italy restaurants will open their doors for the foodie event of the summer.

     

    Nearly 40 Little Italy restaurants will open their doors for the foodie event of the summer.

     

  • 'The Modern Man' fashion event in San Diego

    'The Modern Man' fashion event in San Diego

    Monday, June 11 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-11 20:30:54 GMT

    'The Modern Man' takes place on Tuesday June 19th from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Andaz Hotel in downtown San Diego.

     

    'The Modern Man' takes place on Tuesday June 19th from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Andaz Hotel in downtown San Diego.

     

  • San Diego Promise: Free tuition program for community colleges expanding

    San Diego Promise: Free tuition program for community colleges expanding

    Monday, June 11 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:24:09 GMT

    More first-year community college students will now benefit from a local free tuition program. On Monday, local officials announced the expansion of San Diego Promise which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college. 

     

    More first-year community college students will now benefit from a local free tuition program. On Monday, local officials announced the expansion of San Diego Promise which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.