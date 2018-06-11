Celebs React to Robert De Niro's Viral Anti-Trump Tony Awards Speech

Robert De Niro definitely didn't hold back on his thoughts about President Donald Trump on Sunday at the Tony Awards in New York City.

The 74-year-old actor introduced a performance by Bruce Springsteen, and took the opportunity to denounce Trump in NSFW language. Although De Niro was heavily censored during the U.S. telecast, his comments weren't bleeped during the Australian telecast.

"First, I wanna say, 'f**k Trump,'" De Niro said, as many in the crowd cheered, with some eventually giving him a standing ovation at Radio City Music Hall. "It's no longer 'Down with Trump,' it's 'f**k Trump.'"

Robert De Niro was bleeped twice during the Tony's on Sunday night. What viewers at home didn't hear, was that De Niro dropped two F-bombs while hurling insults at President Trump. https://t.co/t0OWrdXmB6pic.twitter.com/sAsZtq56i6

While many Tony Awards audience members showed their support for De Niro, some celebs were critical of the remarks on social media.

“When you’re talking about how Trump is degrading our national discourse with his language, this is not the way to combat Trump, it only helps him," Meghan McCain said on The View on Monday, adding that she felt his comments were "gross."

"I thought it was gross," @MeghanMcCain says, pointing to the jab feeding into tribal tensions. "This is not the way to combat Trump — it only helps him." https://t.co/nL9SOejxYp

Meanwhile, Mark Hamill clearly loved it.

How to get a STANDING OVATION at The Tonys? Give the people what they want...always a crowd pleaser!!! #SpeakingTruthToPower#TuckFrump. https://t.co/EkTwqppMxK

Read on for more celeb reactions:

THIS IS HOW YOU TALK ABOUT FASCISTS. This is how you remind the country that the most corrupt, racist, traitorous government in America’s history is going down, hard, SOON. #FuckTrumphttps://t.co/BvFwJ0Xndw

The Fuck Trump Club pic.twitter.com/5Baxp0pmlM

Damnshame RobertdeNiro turned into such a hypocritical America hating drug addled jerk

Ah, the tolerant Left. The article has a quote from some Broadway guy saying "Who's gonna argue with De Niro?" Ah, tens of millions, maybe. Just because he plays tough guys, doesn't make him one. So all the Socialist, Communist, Leftie supporters... https://t.co/SStOmuD2gE

In other Tony Awards drama, Neil Patrick Harris live-tweeted the show and thew some shade at actress Rachel Bloom, who epically clapped back.

Watch below:

