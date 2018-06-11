Interesting gift ideas for Father's Day with HuffPo's David Moye

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Father's Day is this Sunday and if you still need to go shopping, News 8 is here to help.

But forget about all those traditional gifts like neckties, cufflinks and coffee mugs, we've got much more interesting gift-giving suggestions from Huffington Post's Weird News Reporter David Moye

David stopped by Morning Extra to show off - and demonstrate - some unique gift ideas for hard-to-shop-for dads.