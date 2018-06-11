Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Charity Polo Match -- See the Pics!

New developments came to light Monday in the arrest of former pro football player Kellen Winslow Jr. He was arrested last week, suspected of burglarizing an Encinitas mobile home, but Winslow's publicist says the accusations aren't true.
A man who fatally stabbed his mother -- a well-known high school science teacher -- in their Clairemont home last year was convicted Monday of first-degree murder. Joseph Robert Burks faces 26 years to life in prison when he is sentenced July 13 by Judge Charles Rogers.
A North County mother says after her son's near-death experience, music was the only answer to his anxiety.
A search is underway to find the person or people responsible for leaving concrete debris on Interstate-8.
Northbound lanes on the Interstate 5 near University City re-opened Monday afternoon following a closure due to police activity.
More first-year community college students will now benefit from a local free tuition program. On Monday, local officials announced the expansion of San Diego Promise which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college.
San Diego County is actively seeking homeless individuals to take advantage of a budding health care program intended to save public money, officials announced Monday. Whole Person Wellness, which launched in January, funds access to behavioral and physical health services for frequent emergency care services users in order to shave Medi-Cal costs.
San Diego County is actively seeking homeless individuals to take advantage of a budding health care program intended to save public money, officials announced Monday. Whole Person Wellness, which launched in January, funds access to behavioral and physical health services for frequent emergency care services users in order to shave Medi-Cal costs.
The state of California on Monday found Cheesecake Factory and its janitorial subcontractors liable in a $4.57 million wage theft case related to hundreds of underpaid employees at eight San Diego and Orange County locations.
'The Modern Man' takes place on Tuesday June 19th from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Andaz Hotel in downtown San Diego.