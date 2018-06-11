'The Modern Man' fashion event in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'The Modern Man' fashion event in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - 'The Modern Man' takes place on Tuesday June 19th from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Andaz Hotel in downtown San Diego.

Guest will be treated to specialty cocktails from Jagermeister and Old Harbor Distilling, Life’s Bites, and be able to shop from two vendors.

According to Dean Hall, it promises to be a fun evening that will raise funds for men with prostate cancer who don’t have any or enough insurance coverage. 

For more information visit, DeanHallstyle.com.

