Taste of Little Italy: Foodie event of the summer!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Nearly 40 Little Italy restaurants will open their doors for the foodie event of the summer.
Taste of Little Italy presented by Birra Moretti in San Diego’s Little Italy will be held Wednesday, June 13th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Attendees can stroll the sidewalks of Little Italy enjoying live music on street corners and taste bites from nearly twenty of the most popular restaurants in the area.
Ticketholders will receive a Taste Passport mapping out a list of participating restaurants and their menu offerings including appetizers, entrees, desserts and beverages.
Some additional participating restaurants include Frost Me, Isola, Barbusa, Ballast Point, Bencotto, Café Gratitude, The Crack Shack, Ironside, Juniper and Ivy, Mona Lisa, Nonna and more!
Attendees 21 and older will also get to experience a brand new feature at this year’s Taste of Little Italy. The event’s presenting sponsor, Birra Moretti, will be offering sample tastings of their delicious Italian brews in the Piazza della Famiglia.
Tickets are priced at $40 per route prior to the event and $45 at the door
For more information on the event and to purchase your tickets, visit www.tasteoflittleitalysd.com.
San Diego County is actively seeking homeless individuals to take advantage of a budding health care program intended to save public money, officials announced Monday. Whole Person Wellness, which launched in January, funds access to behavioral and physical health services for frequent emergency care services users in order to shave Medi-Cal costs.
The state of California on Monday found Cheesecake Factory and its janitorial subcontractors liable in a $4.57 million wage theft case related to hundreds of underpaid employees at eight San Diego and Orange County locations.
'The Modern Man' takes place on Tuesday June 19th from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Andaz Hotel in downtown San Diego.
More first-year community college students will now benefit from a local free tuition program. On Monday, local officials announced the expansion of San Diego Promise which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college.
A 20-year-old woman is behind bars Monday morning and accused of crashing into a half-dozen vehicles, two trees and a home while allegedly drunken driving in San Diego's Bay Park neighborhood, police said.
Temperatures rise through Wednesday, as high pressure strengthens. A low developing over the West Coast will bring cooling through the coming weekend.
A fire broke out early Monday morning near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the South Bay, prompting firefighters and highway patrol officers to shut down all southbound lanes just a little north of the U.S.-Mexico border for about two hours, authorities said.
El Cajon CHP officers are dealing with an on-and-off problem that started at the beginning of the year. Pieces of concrete have appeared in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 and appear to be purposely placed there.