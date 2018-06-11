Taste of Little Italy: Foodie event of the summer! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Taste of Little Italy: Foodie event of the summer!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Nearly 40 Little Italy restaurants will open their doors for the foodie event of the summer.

Taste of Little Italy presented by Birra Moretti in San Diego’s Little Italy will be held Wednesday, June 13th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Attendees can stroll the sidewalks of Little Italy enjoying live music on street corners and taste bites from nearly twenty of the most popular restaurants in the area.

Ticketholders will receive a Taste Passport mapping out a list of participating restaurants and their menu offerings including appetizers, entrees, desserts and beverages.

Some additional participating restaurants include Frost Me, Isola, Barbusa, Ballast Point, Bencotto, Café Gratitude, The Crack Shack, Ironside, Juniper and Ivy, Mona Lisa, Nonna and more!

Attendees 21 and older will also get to experience a brand new feature at this year’s Taste of Little Italy. The event’s presenting sponsor, Birra Moretti, will be offering sample tastings of their delicious Italian brews in the Piazza della Famiglia.

Tickets are priced at $40 per route prior to the event and $45 at the door

For more information on the event and to purchase your tickets, visit www.tasteoflittleitalysd.com.

