Kate Middleton Just Wore a Super Chic $70 Zara Dress

We're used to seeing Kate Middleton in polished ensembles for royal events, but over the weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge proved she can also nail casual weekend style.

Sporting an off-the-shoulder striped dress by Zara, Kate had fun in the sun with two of her adorable kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they watched Prince William play in a polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire, England. The lightweight shirt dress complete with open neckline and buttons is the perfect summer frock. The gathered detail at the front and back lends trendy flair, while still maintaining the dress's classic silhouette. The midi length and waist tie further flatter the frame, making this an easy choice for a Sunday family outing.

Never one to leave out great accessories, the British royal completed the outfit with a structured white Victoria Beckham tote and Russell and Bromley espadrille wedges (a smart move for walking on grass!).

Although Kate's exact Zara dress is sold out, we've gathered similar options to score for the season, whether you're seeking a budget-friendly steal like Kate's or wanting to invest in a number you adore. Shop the chic selects below to channel her elegant off-duty look.

Universal Thread Tie Back Dress $28

Zara Midi Shirt Dress $50

H&M Off-The-Shoulder Dress $50

Fame and Partners The Shiona Dress $299

A.L.C. Arsenio Off-the-Shoulder Stripe Poplin Dress $445

Speaking of Kate's style, take a look back at her stunning wedding look and see how it compares to Meghan Markle's and Princess Diana's in the video here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Opens Up About Her Most Cherished Moments With Her Kids

Find Out Who Got Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton on the Dance Floor at Royal Wedding Reception (Exclusive)

Kate Middleton Has Worn Her Royal Wedding Outfit Twice Before