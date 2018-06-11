Dennis Rodman arrives in Singapore for Trump-Kim summit

A prominent U.S. citizen has arrived in Singapore, tweeting he was ready for the "incredible success" that would come out of his country's summit with North Korea.
We are referring, of course, to former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman.
Rodman came just hours before President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are set to meet for the historic event. He tweeted about his arrival after midnight local time on Tuesday, which he said was sponsored by PotCoin, a digital currency for cannabis.
"Just arrived to Singapore for the Historical Summit! Looking forward to @POTUS having incredible success that the whole world will benefit by," Rodman said. "Thank you @potcoin for supporting my mission! #Peace #Love #HistoricalSummit #Singapore #PresidentTrump #MarshallKimJongUn"
Rodman was sporting a shirt from his sponsor, which read, "Peace begins in Singapore."
Last week, when asked if Rodman had been invited to North Korea, President Trump, who is set to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un at 9 a.m. local time, said no.
"No, he wasn't, but I like Dennis," the president said. "A great rebounder. You know when you think - Dennis was a great rebounder and he wasn't, relatively speaking, that tall." (Rodman is 6'7".)
Rodman has made a number of trips to North Korea in recent years and met with Kim, who is a big basketball fan. Most recently, he went in 2017, and his trip coincided with the release of American Otto Warmbier, who was . in a comatose state. Rodman suggested he played a role in the release. Warmbier died less than a week later.
More: Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un may give him some political benefits for midterms
A woman who was captured in San Diego decades after escaping a Michigan prison is now pushing to help another inmate who she believes is being punished way too harshly for a drug crime.
New developments came to light Monday in the arrest of former pro football player Kellen Winslow Jr. He was arrested last week, suspected of burglarizing an Encinitas mobile home, but Winslow's publicist says the accusations aren't true.
A man who fatally stabbed his mother -- a well-known high school science teacher -- in their Clairemont home last year was convicted Monday of first-degree murder. Joseph Robert Burks faces 26 years to life in prison when he is sentenced July 13 by Judge Charles Rogers.
A North County mother says after her son's near-death experience, music was the only answer to his anxiety.
A search is underway to find the person or people responsible for leaving concrete debris on Interstate-8.
Northbound lanes on the Interstate 5 near University City re-opened Monday afternoon following a closure due to police activity.
More first-year community college students will now benefit from a local free tuition program. On Monday, local officials announced the expansion of San Diego Promise which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college.
San Diego County is actively seeking homeless individuals to take advantage of a budding health care program intended to save public money, officials announced Monday. Whole Person Wellness, which launched in January, funds access to behavioral and physical health services for frequent emergency care services users in order to shave Medi-Cal costs.
The state of California on Monday found Cheesecake Factory and its janitorial subcontractors liable in a $4.57 million wage theft case related to hundreds of underpaid employees at eight San Diego and Orange County locations.