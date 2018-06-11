Northbound I-5 lanes re-open after police activity - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Northbound I-5 lanes re-open after police activity

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Northbound lanes on the Interstate 5 near south of Genesee Avenue University City re-opened Monday afternoon following a closure due to police activity. 

Three of the four lanes on northbound I-5 near Gilman Drive and Genesee were closed around 1:30 p.m. due to police activity in the area. 

A car crash may have occurred in the area, but details from CHP were scarce. 

