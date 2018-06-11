Northbound I-5 lanes re-open after police activity

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Northbound lanes on the Interstate 5 near south of Genesee Avenue University City re-opened Monday afternoon following a closure due to police activity.

Three of the four lanes on northbound I-5 near Gilman Drive and Genesee were closed around 1:30 p.m. due to police activity in the area.

A car crash may have occurred in the area, but details from CHP were scarce.

Update: All lanes open on NB I-5 south of Genesee Ave. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) June 11, 2018

Update: Motorist please be advised that there are significant traffic delays in and around the UCSD area and on NB I-5 at Genesee Ave that will affect the afternoon commute. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) June 11, 2018