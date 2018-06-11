Trump, Kim shake hands to begin historic summit

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/CBSNLiveFeed

SINGAPORE (AP) - The Latest on the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Singapore (all times local):



9:20 a.m.



President Donald Trump is predicting that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will have "a terrific relationship" as they meet face to face for the first time.



Trump said Tuesday after meeting Kim that he's feeling "really great." He says, "We're going to have a great discussion and a terrific relationship."



Kim says through an interpreter that it "was not easy to get here" and that there "were obstacles but we overcame them to be here."



The two men are expected to meet on their own for the better part of an hour, with only a pair of interpreters in the room.



That decision has raised concerns about the risk of holding such a monumental meeting with barely anyone to bear witness.



___



9:05 a.m.



President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are sharing a historic handshake as they meet for the first time.



The two clasped hands for a long while Tuesday as they posed for photos in front of a row of U.S. and North Korean flags. Trump then directed Kim to walk down a hallway, where they briefly spoke.



It's the first ever meeting between a sitting U.S. president and North Korean leader.



Trump and Kim arrived not long ago on Singapore's Sentosa Island, the site of their unprecedented summit. It's aimed at settling a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.



The two will huddle alone for roughly 45 minutes before being joined by aides for a larger meeting and working lunch.



Trump has said he'll know within minutes whether a deal can be made.