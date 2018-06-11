Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Step Out Together in Cleveland: Pic

Looks like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are continuing to make it work.

The 33-year-old reality star and the 27-year-old NBA star were snapped together in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday night, when they attended a friend's birthday party at Marble Room restaurant. Khloe appeared to be in good spirits as she bundled up in the rain, wearing thigh-high leather boots, a black coat and a brown hat. Meanwhile, Tristan looked comfortable in a Givenchy sweatshirt and matching sweats.

On Friday, Tristan's team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, lost the NBA championship to the Golden State Warriors after losing four straight games in a row. Still, at least he had the support of Khloe, who attended game three of the finals on Wednesday in Cleveland and happily snapped photos with fans.

Earlier this month, Khloe clapped back at a Twitter user who accused her of being "passive" when it came to her relationship with Tristan, who allegedly cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. Khloe's brother-in-law, Kanye West, even referenced the cheating scandal in a song off his new album, Ye.

"A year from now @khloekardashian will be over all of this and feeling salty for her super passive IG posts," the user wrote. "She’s just in the stage of ‘but I love him!’ Until then, let her pretend he’s changed and they’ll be a happy family. #WednesdayWisdom.”

Khloe later replied, "Babe, that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom.”

A source told ET late last month that despite the scandal, Khloe and Tristan still seem "to still be going strong."

"True definitely brought them closer together,” the source shared.

ET recently spoke to Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, at the American Woman premiere in Los Angeles, where she said her daughter was currently doing "great" and loving being a mom. She also said Khloe -- who's been living in Cleveland since giving birth to True in April -- was headed back to L.A. "soon."

