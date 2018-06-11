Former pro football player Kellen Winslow Jr. denies committing burglary in Encinitas

In this Sept. 14, 2008 photo, Cleveland Browns tight end Kellen Winslow watches from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — New developments came to light Monday in the arrest of former pro football player Kellen Winslow Jr. He was arrested last week, suspected of burglarizing an Encinitas mobile home, but Winslow's publicist and lawyer say the accusations aren't true.

Winslow walked out of county jail last week after posting $50,000 bail. The former Jets tight end is accused of burglarizing the Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park.

At the time, deputies said a neighbor at the home park saw Winslow walk into a home he didn't live in. The neighbor claims she confronted Winslow and he left in a black SUV.

Deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description on El Camino Real and - after the neighbor identified Winslow as the person she saw - arrested him for residential burglary.

Winslow's allies are telling a different story. His publicist Denise White claims Winslow was shopping for a new home for his mother-in-law.

Winslow's wife is friends with the homeowner and the publicist says this is the result of an over-reactive neighbor, adding: "the owner of the residence said nothing was taken, touched or moved. They were home at the time and never saw anyone, let alone Kellen, walk into their residence."

White went on to say that Winslow was "sarcastic" when answering the neighbor's questions about what he was doing there. In an email she stated, "[Kellen] said he was looking for his red dog Clifford. He actually has a red dog named Clifford; however, that’s not why he was there."

White also emailed a statement from attorney Harvey Steinberg which reads:

Mr. Winslow emphatically denies committing any burglary. He would have no need to burglarize or steal anything from anyone at a trailer park. He looks forward to being vindicated once this matter is fully investigated and adjudicated through the court system.

Deputies say the investigation is still ongoing.

When asked what Winslow is accused of taking from the home to prompt the burglary arrest, the sheriff's department told News 8, in an unattributed statement:

Kellen Winslow Jr. has given inconsistent and varied statements as it relates to his presence in the mobile home and in the mobile home park. We are aware of the various reasons Winslow’s team has given for his actions. We will continue to investigate the circumstances related to the incident and forward our findings to the District Attorney's Office.

RELATED COVERAGE