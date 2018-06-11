Mysterious concrete debris causing problems on I-8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A search is underway to find the person or people responsible for leaving concrete debris on Interstate-8.

The California Highway Patrol said several people reported hitting pieces of concrete this weekend on the westside of the freeway, near Dunbar Lane. According to the CHP, since January there have been at least five incidents in the same location.

CHP said the blocks of concrete seem to have been placed on the road on purpose between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. There have been at least 20 victims.

One of those victims was Matthew, who declined to use his last name. Matthew was riding his motorcycle when he hit a concrete block on the freeway around 12:30 a.m., on Saturday. The rim to one of his tires was completely damaged.

“There was no reaction time. It was an instant contact. It shot me in the air and, I felt the back end come up,” he said.

Another driver told News 8 he drove over a pile of concrete in the exact location as Matthew did back on an October night around 11 p.m.

“It was pretty much centered in the number two lane. It wasn’t like it was spread out. It looked like it was stacked up,” said Don Lundy of Alpine.

Matthew told News 8 he is lucky. His wrist was injured and he also has shoulder and chest pain, but still feels grateful to be alive. “I am extremely lucky I hit the way I did. If I would have hit it any other way, or it was turned in any other way, I probably would not be here now.”

Anyone with information about who may be leaving concrete blocks on the freeway lanes, or if you think you were a victim, call the CHP El Cajon office at 619-401-2000.

Or, anyone with information that can help CHP catch the person or persons responsible can contact them at 800-TELL-CHP (800-835-5247).

RELATED