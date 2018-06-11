Demi Lovato 'Gutted' Over Postponing Another Concert: ‘This Seriously Sucks’

Demi Lovato is devastated after being forced to postpone another concert, this time in Birmingham, England.
“I’m literally gutted that I have to postpone this next show in Birmingham … I’ve never had to miss shows due to my vocal chords or being sick in my LIFE,” the 25-year-old songstress tweeted on Monday.
“This seriously sucks,” she added in another tweet. “Haven’t left my hotel room in 2 days now. Sick, bored and bummed out.”
The “Skyscraper” singer was set to play Arena Birmingham on Tuesday night.
Continuing to tweet to deal with boredom, she joked that the best part of her day had involved "getting a camera shoved up my nose and down my throat," then added that the procedure was "still less invasive than paparazzi."
The postponement came after Lovato tearfully called off Sunday’s scheduled gig at London’s O2 Arena just hours before she was set to hit the stage.
"I write this through tears of frustration and sadness that I have to postpone my concert in London at the O2 tonight due to being very, very sick and with swollen vocal chords,” she tweeted on Sunday. "If I go on tonight and injure my vocal chords anymore I could potentially have to cancel the rest of my tour.”
“I’m so, so, so sorry to disappoint any of my fans in London that have travelled hours to be here by plane of car, and to all of the fans that got these tickets for their birthday, holiday or any other special occasion,” she added. “It breaks my heart to let you down. Just know I feel your frustration and I wouldn’t do this unless I absolutely had to.”
Lovato added that her London concert had been rescheduled to June 25.
She later thanked fans for their support on Twitter.
“My fans are seriously the best ... I can’t believe how much love and support I’ve received today,” she wrote. “The video of my fans singing skyscraper outside of the venue made me cry.”
