Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What Helps Her Relax In a Gorgeous Printed Dress at 'Goop' Summit

Gwyneth Paltrow gets real with ET over the weekend at the In goop Health summit in Los Angeles where she shared wellness advice, alongside actresses Meg Ryan, Lake Bell and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer.

The goop founder is undoubtedly a busy lady running the successful lifestyle brand while raising two kids, and frankly she needs to hit the reset button every morning and night.

"I think it's a really important thing to hit the reset button," the entrepreneur revealed. "I've developed a lot of personal tricks for myself. Sometimes it's just as little as cooking dinner. I know that sounds crazy, but cooking for me is very grounding and it really is pushing a reset button for me. It just makes me remember that I'm just a mom. Work and problems are going to be there, but there's something about the level of that tactile work that really helps to ground me."

The 45-year-old actress was all smiles dressed in a floaty printed black and white floral dress by Ulla Johnson. Her relaxed tresses, cheeky "goop life" slides and Fitbit Alta HR gave the look an effortless, low-key California vibe.

Gwyneth's brand prioritizes healthy, elevated choices, but that doesn't mean she completely refrains from indulging in guilty pleasures.

"We don't judge anybody if they're going to eat a bag of Doritos. Sometimes I do it in an airport, so there's really no such thing as anti-goop-y. The only thing we require here is open-mindedness. We're just always trying to offer information and hope the information that is resonant will help women or men, but we're mostly women here, really optimize their lives and feel good about themselves."

It's all about balance, right?

See what Gwyneth had to say about her relationship with fiancé Brad Falchuk below.

