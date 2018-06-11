Zevely Zone: North County boy uses music to battle peanut allerg - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zevely Zone: North County boy uses music to battle peanut allergy anxiety

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A North County mother says after her son's near-death experience, music was the only answer to his anxiety.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff follows the incredible comeback of a ten-year-old boy and his inspiring experience with Bach to Rock music school.

Not only did music help boost young Drew's confidence, it also inspired him to run for office. He ran for school president - and won! 

