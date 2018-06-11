Zevely Zone: North County boy uses music to battle peanut allergy anxiety

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A North County mother says after her son's near-death experience, music was the only answer to his anxiety.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff follows the incredible comeback of a ten-year-old boy and his inspiring experience with Bach to Rock music school.

Not only did music help boost young Drew's confidence, it also inspired him to run for office. He ran for school president - and won!

To learn more about Bach to Rock, click here.

A near death reaction to nuts made a North County boy too afraid to return to school. Tonight in the Zevely Zone how the power of music helped him become class president! @thecwsandiego @CBS8 @BachtoRock pic.twitter.com/8b98h9e7PG — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) June 11, 2018

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.