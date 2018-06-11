Larry Kudlow, Trump's chief economic adviser, suffers heart attack

BETHESDA, Md. - Larry Kudlow, President Trump's chief economic adviser and a high-profile advocate for his get-tough trade policies, suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized Monday.
The news came in a tweet from Trump. "Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump said.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders confirmed Kudlow "experienced what his doctors say, was a very mild heart attack." She said Kudlow was in good condition and "his doctors expect he will make a full and speedy recovery."
Sanders said Trump and his administration "send their thoughts and prayers to Larry and his family.'
The 70-year-old economist joined the Trump White House in April, replacing Gary Cohn as the director of the National Economic Council. A former CNBC commentator, he has been an unusually visible figure in the administration.
Kudlow returned Saturday night from Trump's visit to the Group of Seven summit of industrial economies in Quebec, where trade tensions boiled over just as Trump left for a Tuesday summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center.- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018
After originally declaring the U.S. relationships with allies sound, Trump backed out of a joint communique after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatened tariffs in retaliation for Trump's recent attempts to limit the importation of Canadian steel.
"It was a betrayal," Kudlow told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "He really kind of stabbed us in the back."
Kudlow served in the Reagan administration and went on to become chief economist at the Wall Street firm Bear Stearns. He took medical leave in 1993 to battle drug and alcohol addiction.
That episode, he told The New York Times in 1994, "reinforced to me the notion that I needed a less stressful and less energy-consuming job. It's as if you had cancer, or a heart attack, or had your hip replaced. You've got to make changes in order to live a healthy life."
More: Top economic aide Larry Kudlow: 'Don't blame Trump' for trade tensions
Representatives from some of the nearly 500 nonprofit organizations vying for a slice of $6.2 million in grant money made their cases to the Board of Supervisors Monday as three days of annual budget hearings began.
Immigration judges generally cannot consider domestic and gang violence as grounds for asylum, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday in a ruling that could affect large numbers of Central Americans who have increasingly turned to the United States for protection.
A biologist at the renowned Salk Institute in Southern California has resigned after allegations that he sexually harassed at least eight women over three decades.
A woman who was captured in San Diego decades after escaping a Michigan prison is now pushing to help another inmate who she believes is being punished way too harshly for a drug crime.
New developments came to light Monday in the arrest of former pro football player Kellen Winslow Jr. He was arrested last week, suspected of burglarizing an Encinitas mobile home, but Winslow's publicist says the accusations aren't true.
A man who fatally stabbed his mother -- a well-known high school science teacher -- in their Clairemont home last year was convicted Monday of first-degree murder. Joseph Robert Burks faces 26 years to life in prison when he is sentenced July 13 by Judge Charles Rogers.
A North County mother says after her son's near-death experience, music was the only answer to his anxiety.
A search is underway to find the person or people responsible for leaving concrete debris on Interstate-8.
Northbound lanes on the Interstate 5 near University City re-opened Monday afternoon following a closure due to police activity.
More first-year community college students will now benefit from a local free tuition program. On Monday, local officials announced the expansion of San Diego Promise which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college.