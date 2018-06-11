Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Relatable Monday Mood in Hilarious New Instagram Post

Jennifer Garner is all of us on a Monday morning.

The actress, mother of three and queen of hilarious Instagram posts took to social media on Monday to show off her very relatable sleepy mood as she started her week.

"Mondays, amirite?" Garner captioned a collage of six pics of herself in various snoozy forms. "Which number tired are you today?"

"I’m looking at a straight up 5," the Peppermint star admitted, referencing a pic where she's asleep on a plane, fully covered by a blanket, and adding the hashtags "#?? #threemoredaystilfriday #whatkindofassistantsneakspictureslikethis?? #haveaniceweekeveryone."

Garner has never shied away from poking fun at herself on Instagram, ever since joining the social media site last September -- using the platform to share delicious recipes, "Tutu Tuesday" inspiration, hilarious throwbacks and more. Remember the time she cried about Hamilton after a trip to the dentist?

The actress has also been sharing her rigorous training routine with fans, as she buffed up for her action-packed new role in the upcoming thriller Peppermint.

"I did a lot of crazy, inverted push-ups and there were some weights involved. There was some boxing involved," Garner told ET backstage at CinemaCon in April of how she prepared for the role. "It felt great to be back with a stunt team again. My stunt double and I have worked together since I think the third or fourth episode of Alias. She's like my sister!"

