Former fugitive is trying to help free drug mom

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) – A woman who was captured in San Diego decades after escaping a Michigan prison is now pushing to help another inmate who she believes is being punished way too harshly for a drug crime.

Marie Walsh is making a plea for help just one week after Kim Kardashian met with President Trump and he commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson.

The woman Marie Walsh is trying to help is Tracy Cowman. Her case will be reviewed by judge Wendy Potts in Michigan next month. Walsh is hoping for public support in appealing for her release.

Walsh said she understands President Trump cannot help in a state crime, but is hoping Republican Michigan governor can.

News 8 Marcella Lee in the video report above has the details of the case.