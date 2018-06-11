'Survivor' Star Zeke Smith and Nico Santos Confirm They're Dating With Sweet LA Pride Photo

Zeke Smith has a new love in his life!

TheSurvivor star is dating actor Nico Santos, the Superstore actor confirmed with an Instagram pic on Sunday. The news comes weeks after the pair started dropping hints they were indeed a couple on social media.

"We're here! We're queer! We're brunching! Getting some after parade nomnoms with my love," Santos, who referred to Smith as his "boyfriend" last week, wrote alongside a new shot. "Happy Pride Los Angeles!!!"

Smith posted another snap of himself with Santos late last month, seemingly from the pair's getaway to Palm Spring. "Palm Springin’ ???????? ??," the Survivor standout captioned the photo.

Zeke shot to fame last year during his second time on Survivor, when he was outed as transgender by fellow contestant Jeff Varner during tribal council. The moment -- during which Varner used Smith being trans as an example of his deception in a backward attempt to save himself from elimination -- quickly caused controversy across America.

In an interview with ET at the time, Smith said he was glad CBS chose to air the situation, explaining that he was determined to create something positive out of the moment. Still, he admitted it was tough bracing himself and his family for the media storm he knew was coming.

"I actually came out eight years ago, and that's a big difference from being outed on national television," he said. "It was really important to bring those who love me close to me, and I think we have all grown closer, you know, as a result. I feel a lot more love today than I really ever have in my life."

Smith reunited with Varner at the Survivor finale and told ET he was considering pursuing a career in entertainment. Watch below.

