Sheriff's Deputy facing new misconduct allegations

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy who is heading to trial on charges of sexual misconduct while on duty on Monday faced new allegations.

Two women came forward with claims that Richard Timothy Fischer, 32, acted inappropriately. One of the women babysat his child and the other woman was college student.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Fischer’s babysitter is the 16th accuser to come forward. “He thrust his hips, thrust his groin into her groin and dry humped her,” said Dan Gilleon, accuser’s attorney.

According to court records, the 62-year-old goes by A.W. The court records show A.W. retired from the Sheriff’s Department as an administrative secretary and started babysitting full time for Fischer in August of 2016.

It was on day three of babysitting that Fishcher allegedly hugged her inappropriately. Her attorney, Gilleon said AW stayed quiet until November 2017, when according to A.W. Fischer’s wife started calling the accusers drug addicts and liars. “She really felt compelled to speak out and say ‘I’m a victim, and I am not a drug addict. I am not the loser you are talking about,’” said Gilleon.

The 17th alleged victim plans to file a claim on Tuesday, saying Fischer let the San Diego State University student go and followed her home after a suspected DUI in 2012. The victim alleges she was scared and never reported that Fischer allegedly called and texted her several times. Gilleon said, “She did not report it at the time. The found her because apparently, they were watching him and that is what we need to find out more. Why were internal affairs already watching him? Why were they looking at his GPS?”

Fischer has pleaded not guilty to 14 counts in a trial involving charges he groped and exposed himself to women – most older than 50 years old while responding to calls. “It’s almost like a dog marking his territory. I do not think this was sexual. I think this was domination. A way to exert his power and abusing his power,” said Gilleon.

Deputy Richard Fischer’s attorney said they are aware of the most recent claim filed, but because the case is an ongoing civil and criminal investigation, it cannot comment.

The Sheriff’s Department has paid $900,000 in four settlements connected to allegations against deputy Richard Fischer.

