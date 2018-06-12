Iran government spokesman warns Kim Jong Un that Trump could 're - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Iran warns that Trump could 'revoke' any nuclear agreement

Posted: Updated: Jun 12, 2018 5:20 AM
By Jane Onyanga-Omara, USA TODAY
A spokesman for the Iranian government warned Tuesday that President Donald Trump could nullify any nuclear deal he strikes with Pyongyang, soon after the American president and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement paving a way toward denuclearization at a summit in Singapore.

"We are facing a person who backtracks from his signature as he travels on a plane," Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht told reporters in the capital Tehran, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

"I do not know with whom the North Korean leader is negotiating. This person is not a wise representative for the U.S.," Nobakht added.

While flying aboard Air Force One to Singapore on Sunday for the meeting with Kim, Trump withdrew the United States from a joint document summarizing what was agreed to by the Group of Seven leaders at their summit in Canada over the weekend.

The withdrawal came after Trump watched a press conference in which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would not be "pushed around' by the U.S. "That's going to cost a lot of money for the people of Canada,' Trump said Tuesday. "He learned.'

A number of foreign policy analysts pointed out that the agreement Tuesday between Trump and Kim cites only intentions to denuclearize, with no specifics about how to implement it. The deal says nothing about verification or inspection systems to make sure North Korea actually gets rid of its nuclear weapons.

Trump pulled out of a nuclear deal agreed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers in May and ordered the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions on Tehran. Trump said "the decaying and the rotten structure" of the agreement does not block Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

