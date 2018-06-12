Summer Food Swaps: Stay satisfied AND healthy

Some of the best parts of summer are edible, however indulging in the season’s most popular foods at picnics, barbecues and on boardwalks can lead to trouble when it comes to your health.

Registered dietitian nutritionist, exercise physiologist and author of “Living Skinny in Fat Genes," Felicia Stoler points out that we tend to overindulge in popular summer foods like ice cream, hot dogs, citrus fruits, red wine and cheese, because they are more readily available and it seems like everyone else is partaking in them too.

Atmosphere and social pressure can play a huge role in what we choose to eat, and during the summer a lot of people will let down their guard when it comes to food.

Fortunately, Felicia has several ways you can still enjoy some of your favorites with a few smart swaps:

Choose white or rosé wines instead of reds

If you are lactose intolerant, before you indulge in ice cream take a lactaid pill that contains the enzyme lactase, which can help you better tolerate the dairy in ice cream

Use frozen or fresh fruit blended in food processor for a dairy-free ice cream replacement

Bananas, coconuts, mangoes and avocados are the summer fruits for you if you are allergic or have an intolerance to citric acid, as they contain very little or no citric acid

Substitute fish tacos for your next hot dog craving

For more information on how you can live your best food life this summer, check out Felicia on social media.