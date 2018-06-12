Pair of small brush fires in Campo scorch 10 Acres, 70 percent contained

Pair of small brush fires in Campo scorch 10 Acres, 70 percent c - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CAMPO (CNS) - A pair of small wildfires that blackened a total of 10 acres of back-country terrain near Golden Acorn Casino were 70 percent contained Tuesday, fire officials said.
   
A 9-acre brushfire and a separate 1-acre blaze threatened a single home for a time after erupting for unknown reasons shortly before 3 p.m. Monday off Church Road and Old Highway 80 in Campo, according to Cal Fire San Diego officials. But the vegetation fires did not damage any structures or cause any injuries.
   
Within an hour, the flames had blackened about five acres and prompted one person to evacuate the area as a precaution, officials said. Air and ground crews working to extinguish the blaze, dubbed the Church Fire, reported that its spread was halted by 4:30 p.m. Monday, and both small fires were roughly 30 percent contained as of 6:30 p.m.
   
Crews worked overnight to increase containment to 70 percent as of about 6 a.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire San Diego officials said. The cause of the fires was under investigation.

