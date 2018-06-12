Know Your Stats: Numbers every guy needs to know about prostate cancer

Did you know that 1 in 9 men will develop prostate cancer in his lifetime? June is National Men’s Health Awareness Month, and as the foundation and the NFL celebrate the 10th Anniversary of their partnership, the Know Your Stats® campaign encourages men to know their prostate cancer risk and to talk to their doctor about whether prostate cancer testing is right for them.

NFL Hall of Famer Mike Haynes is a prostate cancer survivor himself and he's on a mission to spread the word about the importance of being screened.

Everybody needs to know if prostate cancer runs in their family. Be proactive and care about your own health.

Here are 10 things that every man should know about prostate cancer:

Every 3.2 minutes, a man is told he has prostate cancer Every 18 minutes, another man dies of prostate cancer Prostate cancer affects 1 in 9 men Prostate cancer affects 1 in 5 men who have a family history Your odds increase to 1 in 6 if you are African American Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men If caught early, it is one of the most treatable forms of cancer Prostate cancer often doesn’t cause any symptoms until it is a more advanced stage of cancer There are nearly 3 million prostate cancer survivors in the U.S. If you are age 55 to 69, talk to your doctor about prostate cancer testing

