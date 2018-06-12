Nikki Bella Baffled Over Mixed Messages From Ex John Cena

Nikki Bella can't get a read on John Cena.

In a sneak peek of Sunday's Total Bellas episode, Nikki reacts to seeing John's interview on the Today show in May where he shared that he may be open to having children, despite being apprehensive when he was engaged.

"It's kind of confusing right now watching John's interview on the Today show because last time we talked that pretty much was it," Nikki confesses. "If I want to be a mom, there's no John."

Nikki also opens up to her twin sister, Brie Bella, about seeing her ex's interview. "I mean, he says we haven't jumped ship yet," she notes. "I don't know what that means but it's also like, I need to know where I stand."

Brie, meanwhile, credits John for sharing his true feelings.

"I just think in that interview John could have went two different ways," Brie notes. "He could've said, 'You know, this was a beautiful relationship, I learned a lot, but we're going our separate ways.' Or he could say what he did say."

"It's just so weird not seeing him or talking to him and then seeing him on the Today show talking about this," Nikki responds. "I see why you're supposed to get married in the beginning of a relationship. I've been with John for almost six years and it's already been a lot of work. It's just different because I've never had that piece of paper or commitment."

In the end, though, Nikki admits, "I love him so much. It's so hard. I just want to be a mom."

In John's Today show interview with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, he seemed to be rethinking his breakup from Nikki.

"I don't want anybody else," he confessed. "I love Nicole. I'm really trying to support her in her trying to find whatever it is she wants that made this fall apart in the first place, and in doing so, I'm also just trying to live. But I don't have any other hopes, other than one day that we can work it out."

"I'm willing to go back on all of these things I said, and a lot of things I was holding on to just out of stubbornness -- 'I won't have kids' -- and it took a really strong look in the mirror for me to be like, 'Why?'" he continued. "This person is my number one, and it's something that's very valuable to her, and of course we can do this ... all of that switched because I love her. She's my number one and I just want to make her happy ... and right now, she's happy."

Just days after the interview aired, ET spoke exclusively to Nikki about what she'd need from John to get back together.

"Time. It's going to take time. So, honestly, only time can tell," she confided. "John and I, we absolutely love each other and we care about each other a lot. We are best friends and, right now, we're both giving each other time separately and maybe there's hope that we reunite in the future."

Nearly a month later, a rep for Nikki told ET that the pair were "working on their relationship."

"Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day," the rep said. "They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support."

Earlier this month, Brie also spoke exclusively to ET's Keltie Knight about the couple. "They're working on it," she said. "I think sometimes people think, 'OK, it's a break-up.' So they need to make a decision quick, you know. But no. Like everyone, you just work on it. They need time and so for me I just want them both to be happy. Whatever it is, together or not, I just want them to be happy."

Brie continued: "I love John, love him. He's like a brother to me. We text, we talk and I love my sister. So it's like siblings. It's, like, do your thing, whatever."

Here's more on the couple's possible reconciliation:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nikki Bella and John Cena 'Just Needed Time' Says Sister Brie (Exclusive)

John Cena Sent Nikki Bella Flowers and a Love Letter After They Called Off Engagement

Nikki Bella Talks John Cena Breakup, Says She Lost Herself in the Relationship