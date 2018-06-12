Inside Ariana Grande's Dream 'Winter Wonderland' Wedding With Pete Davidson (Exclusive)

Looks like Ariana Grande won't have too much trouble planning her wedding with Pete Davidson.

A source tells ET that the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer has actually been "dreaming" up the details of her nuptials since she was a teenager.

"Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15," the source says. "During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person."

"She also has always wanted children and talked about how stylish her children will be," the source adds. "She used to talk about her brother [Frankie] walking her down the aisle and giving her away. They are really close and she felt he would be the perfect man to do that."

Back in the day, Grande even dreamed up her idea of the perfect wedding theme.

"Ariana also spoke about a winter wedding, which seemed a little cold, but she loves the idea of a winter wonderland-type scene," the source says. "We used to laugh about her fun ideas of a snowy wedding day."

ET reported on Monday that Grande and Davidson, both 24, recently became engaged after just a few weeks of dating. According to an additional source, "Pete introduced Ariana to his mother [Amy Waters Davidson] at Zuma in New York during one of the Saturday Night Live after-parties."

"Ariana spent the majority of the night hanging out with her," the source continued. "Pete was circulating the room with the cast but Ariana was super comfortable being with [Amy]."

Grande and the SNL star were first linked late last month after being spotted together at an after-party for the comedy show. It wasn't long, however, before the two made their relationship Instagram official. Since then, Grande and Davidson haven't been shy about expressing their love for one another on social media.

Hear more on their whirlwind romance in the video below.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

