5 Seconds of Summer Takes ET Behind the Scenes of Their Apple Music Short Film (Exclusive)

5 Seconds of Summer are taking ET behind the scenes of their new short film, On the Record!

The Australian boy band are celebrating the release of their new record, Youngblood, with the Apple Music short film and ET scored an exclusive inside peek into the fun shoot.

Released on Monday, the film takes a look at the band’s time recording and touring their first two albums, which both debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, as well as their return with Youngblood, which is out on Friday.

On the Record, which is available on Apple Music, shows the “She’s Kinda Hot” singers rehearsing and recording tracks for the new record and taking part in a photo shoot.

The Sydney singers also explain their upcoming music, saying, “We wanted to set a tone for a new direction … a complete clean slate and start again. We needed to take that risk to move forward.”

The group, comprised of Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin, are also treating Apple Music fans to a one-night-only show in New York on Friday.

See more on 5 Seconds of Summer below.

