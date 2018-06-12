Sheriff's officials seek public's help to find man missing in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (CNS) - Sheriff's officials sought public help Tuesday to find a 69-year-old man with memory loss who went missing in Lakeside.



Bobby G. Applewhite was last seen by family members around noon Monday, San Diego County sheriff's Deputy Curtis Stratton said. Applewhite is black, about 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.



He was last seen wearing a tan, wide-rim boonie-style hat, a red T- shirt with vertical black stripes, brown Dockers shorts and long white socks with velcro sandals.



"Mr. Applewhite suffers from memory loss and is unfamiliar with the area," Stratton said.



Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 565-5200.