Window washer falls 8 stories to his death in East Village

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A window washer plunged eight floors to his death while working on an East Village building Tuesday, authorities reported.



The 61-year-old man fell into a courtyard in the 1100 block of J Street about 8:45 a.m., according to police and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



Medics took the worker to UCSD Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.



His name was withheld pending family notification.



The accident will be investigated by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, as is standard in cases of workplace fatalities in the state.