Cal Fire crews battle two brush fires in Campo, Alpine

ALPINE (CNS) - Two small brush fires broke out in the East County Monday morning, including a four-acre blaze in Alpine that was threatening two structures, and a small fire in Campo not far from where a larger fire burned overnight, fire officials said.



The first new fire of the day, in Campo, was reported by Cal Fire San Diego officials around 9:30 a.m. It erupted for unknown reasons near Old Highway 80 and Miller Valley Road, just a few miles from where crews were battling a nine-acre fire and a nearby one-acre spot fire, which broke out a little before 3 p.m. Monday near the Golden Acorn Casino.



"No road closures or structures threatened," Cal Fire officials said in a tweet regarding the new Campo fire. In a follow up post 10 minutes later, officials said the spread of the small blaze, dubbed the Miller Fire, was stopped, and fire crews would need about an hour to mop up.



Just after 10 a.m., Cal Fire officials reported the second new vegetation fire of the day, this one a four-acre brushfire in Alpine. Two structures were threatened by the Huey Fire, which erupted for unknown reasons near Huey Lane and Tavern Road, close to the Alpine Historical Society, Alpine Lutheran Church and Joan MacQueen Middle School.



By 10:15 a.m., the forward rate of the flames in Alpine had been stopped, Cal Fire officials said.



The outbreak of small brush fires, including three on Monday -- in Campo, Fallbrook and Camp Pendleton -- come during one of the first extended periods of heat so far this year in San Diego County. High temperatures today were forecast to be 87 to 92 near the foothills, 88 to 96 in the mountains and 108 in the deserts.



