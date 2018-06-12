Mama June Reveals 25-Pound Weight Gain: 'I Was a Little Bit Too - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mama June Reveals 25-Pound Weight Gain: 'I Was a Little Bit Too Skinny'

Updated: Jun 12, 2018 11:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.