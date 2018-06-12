Could Meghan Markle Earn an Emmy Nomination for Her Final Season of 'Suits'?

Could Meghan Markle continue her fairy-tale year with an Emmy nomination?

The Duchess of Sussex has been submitted for Emmy consideration in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category by USA Network for her role Rachel Zane on Suits, a network rep confirmed to ET on Tuesday. It is not unusual for USA to submit the main cast for Emmy voting.

Markle's category is highly competitive, with standout stars like Chrissy Metz from This Is Us; Thandie Newton from Westworld; Ann Dowd and Alexis Bledel from The Handmaid's Tale; Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things; the ladies from Orange Is the New Black; and Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones among the actresses vying for a nomination. The likelihood of Markle -- who has never earned a major award nomination for Suits -- slipping in for a surprise nomination for her final season is slim.

Patrick J. Adams, who portrayed Markle's onscreen husband, Mike Ross, was also submitted for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, along with Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter). The other main Suits cast submitted for consideration include Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) for Supporting Actor, Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) for Supporting Actress and Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson) for Guest Actress.

Despite Markle's new royal status, the 36-year-old newly retired actress being in the mix for an Emmy is not out of the ordinary. USA Network has always submitted the main cast every year, but none have received an Emmy nomination for the first six seasons. Could this finally be the year someone from the cast gets recognized at the Emmys? It's highly unlikely, as Adams -- who received a surprise Screen Actors Guild Award nomination in 2012 -- is the only actor who has received any type of awards recognition in the past.

Interestingly enough, Parisa Fitz-Henley, the actress who portrayed Markle in Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, is also on the Emmy consideration ballot in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category.

Suits returns to USA Network for its eighth season (sadly, without Markle or Adams) on Wednesday, July 18. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear all the amazing things the Duchess of Sussex's former co-stars had to say about attending her and Prince Harry's royal wedding last month.

