Vista man from controversial arrest video to stand trial

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for one of two men seen in a controversial arrest video with sheriff's deputies. The video from last month went viral with some saying it showed rough treatment of the suspects by deputies.

In the video you can see Gerardo Martinez Jr. on the ground during the arrest, which ended up in a domestic violence charge.

The charges against his father Gerardo Martinez Sr. were later dismissed.

The former girlfriend of Martinez Jr. - who called 911 the day of his arrest - took the stand Tuesday to testify about him getting physical with her that day.

Martinez Jr.'s lawyers argued that the incident was related to an occurrence of rough sex typical of the couple's relationship.

The judge determined there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

