City Council approves Mayor Faulconer's 2019 Fiscal Budget Plan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's considered the largest infrastructure investment in San Diego's history.



Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer won unanimous City Council approval for his Fiscal Year 2019 Budget, which prioritizes funding for core neighborhood services, including public safety, the "Clean SD" initiative, homelessness, street repair, recreation centers and libraries.



Mayor Faulconer plans to sign the budget into law Wednesday at the City's Chollas Operations Yard alongside dozens of City employees responsible for providing the neighborhood services that San Diegans rely on.



"We're making another big down payment on San Diego's future with a balanced budget that puts neighborhoods first," Mayor Faulconer said. "We're maintaining the key services we've restored in recent years and making the largest infrastructure investment in city history. I want to thank the City Council for unanimously supporting a budget plan that continues the progress we've made to fix more streets, help people into stable housing, put more officers on the street, and keep our libraries and rec centers open for families."



The budget includes funding for the largest recruitment and retention package in San Diego Police Department history, the equivalent of 390 miles of street repair, the highest level of operating hours at libraries and recreation centers in a decade, and key initiatives such as the Climate Action Plan, Pure Water San Diego, Vision Zero safety measures, Clean SD, and several homeless programs.



The annual budget for the Capital Improvements Program, which funds most infrastructure projects throughout the city, has also seen significant growth since Mayor Faulconer took office. It has more than tripled since FY2014 and now stands at $559 million.



The budget year begins July first.