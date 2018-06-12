Injured bird gets 'Royal' release back into the wild

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An injured bird received the royal treatment Tuesday after being discovered at death's door back in May.
A Royal Tern, who goes by the name of 'Hooky,' was released into the wild after it was found several weeks ago with a hook in its mouth and unable to fly near the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge.
News 8's Shawn Styles happened to be at the location doing a story on the migration and nesting of the Elegant Tern when the injured bird was discovered. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rescued the bird.
It was then taken to SeaWorld San Diego where it was rehabilitated.
News 8's Elizabeth Sanchez reports from the Salt Works Plant in Chula Vista where the bird was released back into the wild.
