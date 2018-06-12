Puerto Rico just got 11,000 toads courtesy of the Detroit Zoo

DETROIT - The Detroit Zoological Society hopped at the chance to save the critically endangered Puerto Rican crested toads.
More than 11,000 of the species' tadpoles will be released in the El Tallonal biological reserve, according to a news release.
The tadpoles left Detroit on June 6 for Puerto Rico to join more than 52,000 Detroit Zoo-born tadpoles released in Puerto Rico in the past decade.
Nearly half of the world's known 7,878 amphibian species are threatened with extinction because of habitat loss, climate change, pollution and infectious diseases. Therefore, "bolstering the population of these toads in their natural environment is extremely gratifying and a real win for conservation,' said Dr. Ruth Marcec, director of the National Amphibian Conservation Center, said in a written statement.
More: After Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico's rare bioluminescent bays may go dark
More: White House defends FEMA after study finds Hurricane Maria killed 5,000 in Puerto Rico
More: Puerto Rico small businesses get a helping hand after Hurricane Maria
The island is still recovering from Hurricane Maria, the Category 4 storm which ripped through Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 doing severe damage to the infrastructure and the environment.
Heavy-duty fish shipping bags filled with oxygen were used to transport the tadpoles safely. On June 7, the tadpoles were released in a pond located in a well-protected forest in Puerto Rico.
"As the tadpoles develop and grow, they will add to the wild population and, one day, hopefully, produce many more thousands of tadpoles," Marcec said.
Fifteen of the tadpoles remain at the Detroit Zoo's National Amphibian Conservation Center in Royal Oak for future breeding, according to the press release.
The Puerto-Rican crested toad has greenish-brown pebbled skin and marbled golden eyes. The toads can grow up to 3-4 inches in length. They reach maturity at around one and a half years old.
Follow Caroline Blackmon on Twitter @cb_blackmon
A former supervisor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was arraigned in federal court in San Diego Tuesday on charges of lying to the FBI about his alleged improper transmission of sensitive law enforcement information.
A controversial storage center for San Diego’s homeless is opening this week in downtown San Diego, which will allow transients to safely store their belongings while looking for housing or interviewing for jobs.
TEMECULA, Calif. (NEWS 8) -- A local Marine Corps veteran is speaking out about a loophole in the system that left him unable to provide for his family. CBS News 8 investigated and discovered the same thing could happen to anyone who depends on medical care from the Department of Veterans Affairs. “I joined the Marine Corps straight out of high school. I liked what they stood for: honor, courage and commitment. I wanted to be the best,” said Brian Tally ...
TEMECULA, Calif. (NEWS 8) -- A local Marine Corps veteran is speaking out about a loophole in the system that left him unable to provide for his family. CBS News 8 investigated and discovered the same thing could happen to anyone who depends on medical care from the Department of Veterans Affairs. “I joined the Marine Corps straight out of high school. I liked what they stood for: honor, courage and commitment. I wanted to be the best,” said Brian Tally ...
A fundraiser this Saturday in Mira Mesa aims to help homeless veterans and dogs. The Cammies & Canines: Hops, Pops & Dogs event will be held at Protector Brewery the day before Father's Day to honor dads and support local veteran-run nonprofit Cammies & Canines Sanctuary.
An injured bird received the royal treatment Tuesday after being discovered at death's door back in May.
1 in 9 men will develop prostate cancer in his lifetime, and NFL Hall of Famer and prostate cancer survivor Mike Haynes is on a mission to spread the word about the importance of being screened.
Some of the best parts of summer are edible, however indulging in the season’s most popular foods can lead to trouble but live your best summer life with these healthy and tasty alternatives!
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer departed for Boston Friday morning to attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He's looking to improve San Diego's economy and advocate for stronger economic ties with trading partners in Mexico and Canada.
A preliminary hearing began Tuesday for one of two men seen in a controversial arrest video with sheriff's deputies. The video from last month went viral with some saying it showed rough treatment of the suspects by deputies.