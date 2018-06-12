Fundraiser this Saturday at Mira Mesa brewery to help veterans and dogs in need

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A fundraiser this Saturday in Mira Mesa aims to help homeless veterans and dogs.

The Cammies & Canines: Hops, Pops & Dogs event will be held at Protector Brewery the day before Father's Day to honor dads and support local veteran-run nonprofit Cammies & Canines Sanctuary. www.cammiesandcaninessanctuary.org https://protectorbrewery.com/ www.CammiesAndCanines.com

Cammies & Canines raises funds to provide care packages to homeless vets to aid with their basic daily needs. These packages, which include new socks, a new shirt, toothpaste, water and a meal also serve as a way to start a conversation with these individuals and to find out what they need to get off the streets.

Cammies & Canines Sanctuary rescues homeless dogs or dogs close to being euthanized and trains them as service dogs to help vets heal.

Their family friendly event on Saturday will feature local and veteran-owned vendors along with raffles, activities for kids and more.

Protector Brewery - which is also veteran-owned and operated – will also donate a portion of beer sales that day to Cammies & Canines.

Dog trainer and canine education expert Nate Schoemer along with his dog visited Morning Extra to share more about this weekend's event.